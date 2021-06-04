Trio Charged In $3 Million Burglary Of 50 Cent’s Bergen County Crib

A stolen car helped tie three ex-cons to the $3 million burglary of 50 Cent’s luxury apartment above the Hudson River, authorities said.

The rapper, songwriter, TV producer and actor posted on Instagram that he was in Miami the third week of January, which law enforcement sources said afforded the thieves the opportunity.

50 – whose real name is Curtis Jackson – reported the break-in of his Washington Place apartment in Cliffside Park to police on Jan. 17.

It “involved an estimated loss of approximately three million dollars in U.S. currency and jewelry,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday, without identifying him as the victim.

Musella’s Special Investigations Squad eventually targeted three suspects: Travis Villalobos of West New York and Richard Murphy of Jersey City, both 31, and Matthew Gale, 40, of East Rutherford.

All have criminal histories, records show.

These include a 2015 home invasion in Fair Lawn for which Villalobos was charged.

SEE: Fair Lawn Police Crash Home Invasion, Arrest 3

Villalobos’s girlfriend also lives in the same neighborhood off Palisade Avenue as the building where the rapper kept the apartment overlooking Manhattan, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

The night before he reported the break-in, Cliffside Park police recovered a vehicle in the area that had been reported stolen, Musella said.

They later “reviewed area surveillance footage and tied the stolen vehicle to the burglary,” the prosecutor said.

On May 19, his detectives and borough police raided Gale’s home – assisted by a Bergen County Regional SWAT Team – and took him into custody.

Five days later, Villalobos was arrested in Florida. He remained held there in the custody of the Broward County Sheriff’s Department.

Murphy, meanwhile, was being held in the Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny.

Gale’s whereabouts Friday weren’t immediately known.

All three are charged with burglary, conspiracy, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.