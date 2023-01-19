Contact Us
Tenant Finds Man's Body After Fall Down Stairs In Cliffside Park: Police

Cecilia Levine
At the scene on Walker Street.
At the scene on Walker Street. Photo Credit: Edwin Trejo

The body of a 32-year-old man who took a fatal fall down the stairs of a Cliffside Park building was found by a tenant on Thursday, Jan. 19, according to police and Daily Voice sources.

The tenant on the 200 block of Walker Street made the discovery around 10:22 a.m., and called police, Cliffside Park Deputy Chief Vincent Capano said.

The man was reportedly homeless and often snuck into the building to sleep downstairs, Capano said. He battles alcoholism and other various medical issues for years, the deputy chief added.

The man's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office.

