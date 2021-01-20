SURPRISE! Hudson Ex-Con Nabbed By Cliffside Park Police After Texting Female Burglary Victim

A Hudson County ex-con with a lengthy rap sheet who broke into a Cliffside Park woman's garage and stole some of her valuables got a surprise when he tried to extort her, authorities said.

Rashon Drone, 36, of West New York took $200 in cash and other items from the woman's car after breaking into the Palisade Avenue garage, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

He then texted the victim and told her to meet him at a Quick Chek in North Bergen to get them back, the deputy chief said.

As it turned out, authorities trying to serve a protection order also had been looking for Drone, who has an adult criminal history dating back to 2003 that include arrests for burglary, contempt, harassment, simple assault, hindering, weapons possession and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Drone showed up at the Bergenline Avenue convenience store at 72nd Street for what he thought would be a meeting with the victim and was captured instead, Capano said.

Inside a bag that Drone was carrying were the stolen valuables, along with a machete and a window punch used to break vehicle glass, he said.

Drone remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail following Monday's arrest.

