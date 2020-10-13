Rapper Fivio Foreign Charged With Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend At Edgewater Condo

The rapper known as Fivio Foreign remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail on charges that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend over the weekend.

Police arrested Maxie Lee Ryles III, 30, at his residence in The Alexander, a luxury high-rise on River Road in Edgewater, following the alleged incident there on Saturday, records show.

A judge subsequently ordered that he remain held in the county lockup pending further court proceedings, rather than be released under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

Ryles's -- whose girlfriend, 24, reportedly is pregnant with their second child -- is best known for his work with other artists. He’s featured on two singles that charted on Billboard earlier this year: “Demons,” by Drake, and “Zoo York,” by Lil Tjay and Pop Smoke.

A Brooklyn native who grew up in East Flatbush, Ryles began rapping under the stage name Lite Fivio in 2011. Two years later, he changed it to Fivio Foreign and created a musical collective called 800 Foreign Side.

He drew widespread attention with last year’s “Big Drip,” remixed with rappers Lil Baby and Quavo, which reportedly defined the Brooklyn drill sound “GLTTTTTTT”: “Gangstas literally taking the time to think things through.”

The single currently has more than 48.3 million views on YouTube.

Last November, Ryles reportedly signed a $1 million record deal with Columbia Records in conjunction with rapper Mase's record label, RichFish .

He then created a non-profit organization, Foreignside Foundation, which he said is "geared towards providing beneficial resources and programs for at-risk youth, the homeless, current & former gang-affiliated individuals, incarcerated individuals.”

Last week, Ryles released the video for “Bop It,” featuring Polo G.

Behind the scenes official video for "Bop It" by Fivio Foreign featuring Polo G. Fivio Foreign

