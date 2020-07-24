Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cliffside Park-Edgewater Daily Voice serves Bogota, Cliffside Park & Edgewater
Pedestrian, 79, Struck, Killed By Food Delivery Vehicle In Fairview

police car
police car Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A 79-year-old Fairview resident was struck and killed by a food delivery driver's vehicle as she crossed a busy street Friday night.

The victim was crossing Bergen Boulevard at Kamena Street when she was struck by the southbound vehicle shortly after 7:30 p.m., Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined Fairview police, the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The driver was brought to police headquarters, where he was interviewed by detectives.

Bergen Boulevard was closed in both directions for the investigation.

