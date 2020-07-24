Pedestrian, 79, Struck, Killed By Food Delivery Vehicle In Fairview

A 79-year-old Fairview resident was struck and killed by a food delivery driver's vehicle as she crossed a busy street Friday night.

The victim was crossing Bergen Boulevard at Kamena Street when she was struck by the southbound vehicle shortly after 7:30 p.m., Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined Fairview police, the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The driver was brought to police headquarters, where he was interviewed by detectives.

Bergen Boulevard was closed in both directions for the investigation.

