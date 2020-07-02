Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Cliffside Park-Edgewater Daily Voice serves Bogota, Cliffside Park & Edgewater
Return to your home site

Menu

Cliffside Park-Edgewater Daily Voice serves Bogota, Cliffside Park & Edgewater

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Instructor At NJ Women's Prison Charged With Witness Tampering Day Of Inmate Testimonies
DV Pilot Police & Fire

North Bergen Special Police Officer Dies From Self-Inflicted Wound

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Requiescat in pace.
Requiescat in pace. Photo Credit: Pixabay

REQUIESCAT IN PACE: A special police officer from North Bergen who shot himself in the parking lot of a Hudson River hotel in Edgewater succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, authorities said.

Responding officers found township the officer sitting in a vehicle outside the Comfort Inn along the Hudson River around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, responders said.

As they approached him to talk, a shot rang out, they said.

A landing zone was set up at nearby Veterans Field, but weather conditions cancelled plans for an airlift. An ambulance took the 28-year-old officer to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he initially was placed on life support.

He died Thursday, township police said.

Parking lot of the Comfort Inn, River Road, Edgewater

Micheál Schneider

Police recovered a handgun at the scene that was collected by the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, along with other evidence. 

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office was notified.

Comfort Inn, River Road, Edgewater

Googlemaps

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cliffside Park-Edgewater Daily Voice!

Serves Bogota, Cliffside Park & Edgewater

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.