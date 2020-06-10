Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19 Concerns Block Kidney Transplant For Popular Bergen Baker, Now His Life's At Stake
Guttenberg Woman, 57, Killed By Bus In Fairview Identified

Jerry DeMarco
Teresa Maresca of Guttenberg was pronounced dead at the scene. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: Authorities identified a woman struck and killed by a commuter bus early Wednesday at a busy Fairview intersection as a 57-year-old supermarket employee from Guttenberg. 

The driver of the 166 from Manhattan's Port Authority terminal to Cresskill was making a left from Anderson Avenue onto Fairview Avenue at 6:45 a.m. when the front of the bus knocked Teresa Maresca down, Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

Maresca, who wasn't in the crosswalk, fell and was dragged under the rear tire before the 73-year-old driver stopped, he said.

None of the 38 passengers nor the driver were injured, Jim Smith of NJ Transit said. 

No summonses were issued.

Borough police immediately responded. They were joined by borough firefighters, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, as well as the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office.

Maresca, who worked for the Food Bazaar Supermarket in Fairview, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the scene at Anderson and Fairview avenues in Fairview.

