Fort Lee Man Jumps From Cliffside Park Balcony

Jerry DeMarco
515 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park
515 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A Fort Lee man was hospitalized with various fractures after jumping from a Cliffside Park balcony Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The 35-year-old man was smoking a cigarette when he abruptly jumped feet first from a relative’s balcony two stories above the parking lot of an Anderson Avenue apartment building off Edgewater Road, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

The man, who has a history of mental trouble, hit a car, which broke the driver’s side mirror as well as his fall, Capano said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with leg and pelvic injuries.

