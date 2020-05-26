Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Cliffside Park-Edgewater Daily Voice serves Bogota, Cliffside Park & Edgewater
Return to your home site

Menu

Cliffside Park-Edgewater Daily Voice serves Bogota, Cliffside Park & Edgewater

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NY State Driver Busted In Bergen With THC Dessert Assortment, Infused Soap, Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fairview Laborer Charged With Repeatedly Raping Pre-Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Juan Pablo Rosales Camaja
Juan Pablo Rosales Camaja Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Guatemalan national working as a laborer in Fairview sexually assaulted a preteen several times, authorities charged.

Juan Pablo Rosales Camaja, 24, remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest Friday, records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Fairview police notified his Special Victims Unit after receiving a report that Camaja, who lives in a home on Fairview Avenue off Maple Street, "engaged in sexual penetration" with "a juvenile under the age of 13" several times.

Detectives charged him with aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cliffside Park-Edgewater Daily Voice!

Serves Bogota, Cliffside Park & Edgewater

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.