Cliffside Police Nab Fleeing Mugger Carrying Vials Of Stolen Blood

Jerry DeMarco
Brian Lell
Brian Lell Photo Credit: CLIFFSIDE PARK PD

A mugger who robbed a woman of her phone on a Cliffside Park street Wednesday was wearing a hospital gown and carrying five vials of stolen blood when police captured him, authorities said.

The 40-something victim had just left No. 3 School on Palisade Avenue and was walking up Morningside Avenue when Brian Lell, 25, of Newark accosted her, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

Lell, who'd apparently just been released from Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, was also seen testing car door handles, Capano said.

The woman struggled before Lell grabbed her phone and ran towards Anderson Avenue, where uniformed officers grabbed him, the deputy chief said.

Lell, who'd discarded his shirt as he fled, was wearing a hospital gown, yellow socks and no shoes, Capano said.

He was carrying the woman's phone, hospital discharge papers and the blood vials, he said.

The woman wasn't seriously injured, Capano said.

Lell, meanwhile, was charged with robbery and attempted burglary. He was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a detention hearing.

His LinkedIn profile says Lell, an Argentinian national, most recently worked as a front office manager at a hotel on Route 46 in Fairfield.

