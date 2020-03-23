Cliffside Park Police Nab Car Thieves -- 14, 15 -- In Overnight Chase

Cliffside Park police nabbed two young car thieves from Essex County – one 14, the other 15 -- after a brief chase before dawn Monday.

A Crescent Avenue caller reported thieves testing vehicle door handles shortly before 2 a.m., Detective Capt. Vincent Capano said.

Responding officers pursued both cars – one of which was stolen from Longview Avenue in town and the other from Roselle Park, Capano said.

Both headed down dead-ended Oakdene Avenue toward the Palisades cliffs before the occupants all bailed out, the captain said.

One of the cars hit a guard rail at the end of the street and the other rear-ended the first vehicle, he said.

Officers grabbed two of the four.

A Bergen County sheriff’s K9 responded in an effort to find the other two, Capano said.

The pair caught are both from Irvington.

Police signed delinquency complaints charging them with burglary, receiving stolen property, eluding and obstruction, among other offenses, and sent both the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro.

