Cliffside Park Apartment Fire Doused

Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters made quick work of the Cliffside Park blaze. Photo Credit: Jody Bachiman for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters quickly doused a Cliffside Park apartment blaze Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. in a four-story apartment ubilding above a trio of storefronts at the corner of Anderson and Lincoln avenues.

Firefighters knocked down the main body of the three-alarm blaze within a half hour.

Among those providing mutual aid were firefighters from Edgewater, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Fairview, Fort Lee, Leonia and Ridgefield.

No injuries were immediately reported.

