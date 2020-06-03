Black Bear Visits Cliffside Park Neighborhood Overlooking NYC

PHOTOS/VIDEO: A young black bear became a local sensation while toddling through a Cliffside Park neighborhood atop the Palisades on Tuesday.

“Could you believe it?” Inga Bondarenko wrote in tandem with a couple of photos. “A black bear on our front lawn! I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

Reports came in from a stretch of several blocks, including near the corner of Palisade and Lafayette avenues.

Neighbors in the area of Esplanade Place atop Oxen Hill posted photos and videos as alerts went out to residents.

Someone said she later saw the bear on Franklin Avenue headed toward Fort Lee.

The youngster may have even gone by Doctor Oz's house.

“I saw the bear by [Cliffside Park] high school,” Krikor Markarian wrote. “It crossed the road right in front of me while I was in the car.”

Danielle DiMarzo Carella did him one better: “He walked right past my husband in our driveway."

Although deer have often been spotted in the East Bergen town above the Hudson River, black bears are relatively rare.

"My neighbor was calling me," said Michael Russo, whose Ring captured video of the wandering bruin. "It hopped right over her fence, then walked up my driveway."

“Um... do you think he’s wearing a....,” Christina Ling wondered. “Never mind.... social distance....”

Ring video captures images of Cliffside Park's black bear. Mike Russo

Just passing through. Inga Bondarenko

