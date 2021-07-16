Contact Us
Hoboken Native, Cliffside Park Grandmother Geraldine Pannacciulli Was Devoted Matriarch

GG Pannacciulli.
GG Pannacciulli. Photo Credit: The Pannacciulli Family

Geraldine "GG" Pannacciulli (nee Kocian), of Cliffside Park, died on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 after a two-year battle with lung and brain cancer. She was 66.

Geraldine was a devoted mother to sons Christopher Pannacciulli and  Nic Pannacciulli and their wives, Sabrenna and Elecia, respectively, and a loving grandmother to Stella, Isabella, and Charli. 

Geraldine was predeceased by her sister, Denise Cummings. 

Born in Hoboken, Geraldine lived the majority of her life in New Jersey — with the exception of several brief years in California before returning to New Jersey in 2015. 

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 9:30 a.mm at St. Nicholas Church located at 442 Brinkerhoff Ave. in Palisades Park.

In remembrance, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to either: Englewood Health Foundation or the American Cancer Society.

Obituary contributed by the family.

