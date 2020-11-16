Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: Fire Ravages Ridgefield Home

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene of Monday's fire in Ridgefield.
At the scene of Monday's fire in Ridgefield. Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Flames blew through the roof of a two-family Ridgefield home on Monday.

All residents got out safely and no one was injured in the two-alarm noontime blaze on Walnut Street, Fire Chief David Brierty said.

Firefighters found the second floor and basement fully involved, Brierty said.

Part of the roof collapsed soon after.

Brierty declared the apparently accidental blaze under control shortly before 2 p.m. Firefighters continued to hit hot spots after that.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Cliffside Park, Edgewater, Englewood, Fairview, Fort Lee, Leonia and Palisades Park, the chief said.

Firefighters had the Ridgefield blaze under control within 40 minutes.

