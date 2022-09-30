UPDATE: Body Of Female GWB Jumper Recovered From Hudson River

The body of a woman who jumped from the George Washington Bridge was pulled from the Hudson River less than an hour after her abandoned vehicle was found on the span, Port Authority officials said.

A search began after the vehicle was discovered on the westbound lower level around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, they said.

The NYPD Harbor Unit retrieved the body about three miles south of the bridge shortly before 7:30 a.m. and brought it to a pier on the Upper Manhattan side across from Edgewater, Port Authority police said.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

