Survivors Invited To Sign Special Breast Cancer Awareness Police Cruiser

Police in Fairview are encouraging breast cancer survivors to attend a special police car signing scheduled this coming weekend.

"We're calling on all those who have been affected and are survivors of breast cancer," Fairview Police Chief Martin Kahn said. "We honor you and wound love for you to come and sign your name on our Breast Cancer Awareness unit."

The vehicle isn't a clunker destined for the scrap heap -- it's fully operational and will be seen patrolling borough streets, the chief said.

It was made possible by local business owner Michael Sourek of View Towing and Premier Auto Body, who "helped us take this idea and get it rolled out in less than a week," Kahn said.

One of every eight women reportedly are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes.

An estimated 281,550 women in the United States are diagnosed with invasive breast cancer over the course of a year, while 49,290 will be diagnosed non-invasive. An estimated 2,650 men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer this year, as well.

Of both genders, an estimated 44,130 will die from breast cancer this year.

Those numbers are "way too high and unacceptable," Khan said.

Awareness, which can lead to early detection, is critical, he said.

Saturday's event begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m. in the parking lot outside Fairview police headquarters at 59 Anderson Avenue.

It's open to "all survivors from everywhere, not just Fairview residents," the chief said. "There will be light refreshments served. Come sign and take pictures."

