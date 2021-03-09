Son Of Infamous Bergen County Burglar Charged With ID Theft, Unemployment Fraud

The son of an infamous Bergen County burglar was charged with unemployment fraud after a shoplifting bust in Virginia, authorities said.

A judge ordered Daniel Gatson Jr., 24, of Ridgefield released this week after he was booked into the Bergen County Jail hours earlier, records show.

Gatson assumed another identity to open bank accounts, then applied for and received unemployment benefits from the state of New Jersey, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said, without specifying the amount.

Detectives in Fairfax County, VA discovered this while investigating a shoplifting, the prosecutor said.

Gatson is charged with insurance fraud, ID theft, theft by deception, money laundering and possession of fake government documents, he said.

Musella thanked Montvale and Ridgefield police for their assistance.

Gatson’s father, Daniel “Tokyo” Gatson Sr., 49, still has nearly 14 years to go on a federal sentence he’s serving at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix for his role in a multimillion-dollar burglary spree up and down the East Coast, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.