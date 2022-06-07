SAD UPDATE: Body Of NJ Man, 92, Who Went Into Hudson River Near GWB Found Near Brooklyn Bridge

The body of a 92-year-old Edgewater man who left his walker, wallet and other belongings at the end of a Hudson River pier was recovered from the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge, authorities said.

No foul play was suspected in the death of Patrick O’Kane, Edgewater Police Chief Donald Martin said.

A New York Waterway captain summoned them after finding O’Kane’s things – including a jacket, gloves, a hat and keys -- at the Edgewater Marina on River Road just south of the George Washington Bridge on April 13, the chief said.

Security video showed O’Kane entering the marina around 3 a.m. that day and making his way toward the ferry terminal before eventually going off the end of the pier, Martin said.

O’Kane lived in Ferry Plaza, a retirement and independent living facility on Dempsey Avenue, just up the block from the marina. He previously lived in the Terrace Apartments on Columbia Avenue off 69th Street in North Bergen.

NYPD detectives and the Brooklyn Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed O’Kane’s identity, Detective Sgt. Teddy Wetklow said. City detectives also notified O’Kane’s next of kin, who made arrangements to retrieve the body for burial.

Chief Martin thanked the NYPD and the New York City and Palisades Interstate Parkway police harbor patrol units for their assistance.

