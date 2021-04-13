Prosecutor: Repeat Fort Lee Offender Busted With $60,000 Worth Of Pot, More In Edgewater Stop

A drug court violator from Fort Lee was caught with 23 pounds of pot, edibles and THC vape cartridges following a stop at a shopping plaza along the Hudson River, authorities said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Narcotics Task Force stopped Marc A. Helewa, 22, at the Edgewater Commons off River Road off identifying him as an area dealer.

They then executed search warrants of the car, Helewa’s Park Avenue home and a garage in the 300 block of Undercliff Avenue in Edgewater, the prosecutor said Tuesday.

In addition to the drugs, detectives seized $7,021 in suspected drug proceeds, Musella said.

The total value of the drugs seized was about $60,000, he said.

Helewa, whose criminal history began soon after he turned 18, remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, records show.

He’s charged with a trio of drug-related counts.

Helewa's criminal history includes an August 2019 arrest in Edgewater by police who said they stopped him for having no front license plate and tinted windows and found six dozen THC vape oil cartridges in the center console of his 2014 Mercedes E350.

SEE: Edgewater Driver Charged With Carrying 72 THC Vape Cartridges

Before that, there was a May 2017 crash in the parking lot at Leonia High School for which Helewa was charged with being under the influence of drugs after smoking marijuana, authorities said at the time.

SEE: Ex-Student In Leonia HS Parking Lot Rollover Charged With DWI, Drugs

That same year, he was arrested on weapons, obstruction and criminal trespassing charges in Fort Lee.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.