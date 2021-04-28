PHOTOS: Firefighters Douse Fairview Commercial Blaze

Firefighters doused a Wednesday night blaze in a Fairview commercial printing building.

The two-alarm fire broke out on Broad Avenue across from Sedore Avenue around 7 p.m.

Borough firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames.

Providing mutual aid were their colleagues from Cliffside Park, Edgewater, Fort Lee, Leonia and Palisades Park and Ridgefield.

Borough firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames.

No injuries were reported.

No injuries were reported.

PHOTOS by Werner R. Ennesser AND Damien Danis.

At the scene on Broad Avenue in Fairview Wednesday night.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m.

