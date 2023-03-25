Not The Time For A Tax Preparer Fire: Cliffside Park's Bravest Douse Flames

Electronic filers can exhale, but those who had paperwork at Liberty Income Tax in Cliffside Park might want to check with them.

But take heart: Firefighters quickly doused a mid-morning blaze that broke out at the Anderson Avenue shop on Saturday, March 25.

They had it knocked down in well under a half-hour, then doused a slight extension beneath the roof that took down part of the facade, destroying the business's lighted sign.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Fairview and Ridgefield.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cliffside Park-Edgewater and receive free news updates.