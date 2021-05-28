Contact Us
Cliffside Park-Edgewater Daily Voice serves Bogota, Cliffside Park & Edgewater
Return to your home site

Menu

Cliffside Park-Edgewater Daily Voice serves Bogota, Cliffside Park & Edgewater

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities Probe Alarming Discovery Of German Shepherds Abandoned Throughout Bergen, Passaic
News

Landscaper, 32, Sexually Abused Cliffside Park Pre-Teen, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Miguel Camey
Miguel Camey Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A landscaper sexually abused a Cliffside Park pre-teen, authorities charged.

Miguel Camey, 32, of the Bronx “engaged in sexual conduct with the child on multiple occasions,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

Detectives from his officer were tipped off by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, Musella said.

An investigation with borough police followed, the prosecutor said.

Camey remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact and child endangerment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cliffside Park-Edgewater Daily Voice!

Serves Bogota, Cliffside Park & Edgewater

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.