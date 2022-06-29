ICE Puts Hold On Guatemalan National Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Underage Teen

A Guatemalan national living in Fairview was charged with sexually assaulting a young teenager multiple times.

Carlos E. Perez-Perez was taken into custody on Monday, a day before he turned 27, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Members of Musella’s Special Victims Unit had been notified by Fairview police of the allegations involving a victim under 15 years old, the prosecutor said.

Perez-Perez, who works in construction, remained held in the Bergen County Jail, charged locally with sexual assault, child endangerment and assault. ICE also placed a detainer on him.

ICE places detainers on immigrants believed to be illegally living in the United States. Federal judges in Newark hold hearings before determining whether they'll be deported.

Sometimes the government waits for a convicted defendant to serve out his or her term before a hearing is held. Other times deportation proceedings begin earlier.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.