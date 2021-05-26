Hudson Stolen Cab Thief Face-Plants After Fleeing Police, Crashing In Fairview

Thieves in a cab stolen out of Union City crashed into another vehicle, injuring two occupants, while trying to flee police in Fairview, authorities said.

Borough police spotted the stolen 2008 Crown Victoria at Anderson and Day avenues around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting a call from the cab company, which had been tracking it on GPS, Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

The driver hit the gas, then T-boned a small SUV at the Shaler Avenue intersection two blocks away, he said.

Passenger Luis Flores, 23, struggled with officers who eventually got him out of the taxi, said Kahn, who was among them.

Meanwhile, driver Aliaga Guillermo tried to run but fell and face-planted, he said.

Two women in the SUV were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the chief said.

Guillermo and Flores, both of Union City, also were treated before being booked into the Bergen County Jail. They remained held there Wednesday pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Both were charged with two counts of aggravated assault while fleeing law enforcement, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.

Flores also was charged with weapons possession for box cutters and folding knives that Kahn said police found.

