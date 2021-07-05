Contact Us
GOTCHA! Hudson Driver, 24, Surrenders In Hit-Run Death Of Fairview Pedestrian

Jerry DeMarco
Danny M. Vasquez
Danny M. Vasquez Photo Credit: FAIRVIEW PD

A Jersey City man turned himself in following a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Fairview before dawn Monday, authorities said.

Danny M. Vasquez, 24, of Hancock Avenue left the minivan, registered to his father, near the scene of the overnight crash on Broad Avenue (Route 9) and took off on foot, Fairview Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

He went to North Bergen police headquarters with the elder Vasquez to surrender Monday afternoon before he was turned over to Kahn's department.

The as-yet unidentified pedestrian apparently was headed to the 7-Eleven on Fairview Avenue as he walked along Broad Avenue in the area locally known as "Dead Man's Curve" near the Fairview Cemetery, the chief said.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., a 2008 Toyota Sienna mounted the sidewalk and struck him, he  said.

The driver initially kept going before bailing out, leaving the minivan there, Kahn said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit took custody of the vehicle and investigated with Fairview police, closing the road for several hours. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Police were waiting on the results of a fingerprint check before positively identifying the victim, who wasn't carrying any identification, he said.

Vasquez, meanwhile, was headed to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The FDU and Dickinson High School graduate is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and endangering the welfare of a victim.

