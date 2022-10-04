GOTCHA! Armed, Dangerous Fugitive Wanted By NYPD, ATF Captured By Fairview Police

An armed and dangerous fugitive wanted by the NYPD and ATF had nowhere to run when Fairview police surprised him, authorities said.

Alvin Eusebio, a 37-year-old ex-con, was wanted for shootings in Manhattan and Queens, as well as federal firearm offenses in Miami, when a colleague from the NYPD warrant squad told Fairview Police Detective Lt. Michael Martic that he might be in town.

An Uber driver from the city had apparently dropped Eusebio off at an apartment building at the corner of Broad Avenue (Route 1&9) and Prospect Avenue in Fairview, the lieutenant said.

Detectives obtained area security footage, then shared screen grabs with city counterparts who confirmed it was the fugitive, he said.

Converging on the Willow Tree apartment complex last Thursday, Sept. 29, were Martic, Lt. Geno Sculco, Sgt. Brian Yannuzzi, Detective Raphael Guastella, Officers Savas Tasiopoulus and Michael Wilson and Special Officer Forest Wilson.

Moments later, Eusebio’s pit bull emerged from a rear alleyway. His master was right behind him.

Eusebio “didn’t even have time to react,” the lieutenant said.

Fairview police charged Eusebio with being a fugitive from justice and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the New York City Police Department both placed detainers on Eusebio and will take turns prosecuting him.

Authorities in Florida also have drug and weapons charges pending against him.

