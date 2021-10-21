GOTCHA! 3 Guns Seized In Capture Of Fugitive During Cliffside Park Raid

Authorities who raided a Cliffside Park apartment found three guns while capturing a parolee suspected in a New York City shooting.

Jenderson Jerez, 31, of Washington Heights was already wanted for violating parole when U.S. marshals, borough police and members of the NYPD hit the Lafayette Avenue building where he'd been hiding out, Cliffside Park Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

Borough detectives armed with a search warrant seized two 9mm handguns and a defaced .380-caliber firearm, Capano said.

Jerez was prohibited from leaving the state and having any guns in his possession under the terms of his parole, the deputy chief noted.

He was charged with being a fugitive from justice, possessing a defaced firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained held Thursday pending extradition proceedings.

Possible attempted murder and burglary charges could follow depending on the results of an ongoing investigation by detectives from the NYPD's 33rd Precinct Robbery Squad in Washington Heights.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.