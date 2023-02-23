Fort Lee Parking Lot Attendant Charged With Sexually Assaulting Fairview Pre-Teen

Contact Us
Brian Granados
Brian Granados Photo Credit: FAIRVIEW PD / INSET: BCJ

A parking lot attendant from Fort Lee sexually assaulted a pre-teen in Fairview, authorities charged.

Brian Granados, 32, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Thursday, Feb. 23, four days after his arrest by Fairview police.

They charged him with sexual assault and child endangerment, jail records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed the arrest and said his Special Victims Unit was handling the case with borough police.

