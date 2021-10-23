Contact Us
Fire Blows Through Roof Of Cliffside Park Home

Jerry DeMarco
INSET: Firefighters Carl and Matthew Bonaguaro
INSET: Firefighters Carl and Matthew Bonaguaro Photo Credit: Perry J Bonaguaro for DAILY VOICE

Flames blew through the roof of a Cliffside Park home late Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 2½-story wood-frame home on Washington Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. and was declared under control a little over an hour later.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid companies from Fairview, Edgewater and Ridgefield were among those assisted their colleagues at the scene or in coverage.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

