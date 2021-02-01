Distraught Widower, 86, Jumps To Death From High-Rise Over Hudson

A distraught widower jumped to his death from a Cliffside Park high-rise on New Year's Day, authorities confirmed.

The 86-year-old man, who'd lost a daughter to suicide, left a check for another daughter from the recent sale of a home, they said.

He then went out onto the deck and over the side of his 12th floor condo in the rear of Winston Towers 200 off Palisade Avenue just after 5 p.m. Friday, they said.

Borough police were joined by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office.

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.