Cliffside Park Boy, 3, Critical After Swallowing Pot Edibles, Mom, Visiting Friend Charged

A 3-year-old Cliffside Park boy was hospitalized after swallowing a handful of candy-flavored marijuana edibles that authorities said his mother and her visiting high school friend from New York City left out on Christmas.

The child was initially unresponsive and was placed on a ventilator in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Hackensack University Medical Center after eating several cannabis-infused “Super Stoned” edibles, they said.

He remained in critical condition on Monday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The boy’s mother, Enjoli Camacho, an office recruiter, and her friend, WYNC radio reporter Darnell Jefferson, both 38, were arrested by Musella’s detectives following a tip from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, the prosecutor said.

They were released pending first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on child endangerment charges, he said.

Jefferson – who’d attended high school with Camacho -- brought the edibles to the home that she shares with her wife, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.