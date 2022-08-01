Accessory From North Bergen Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of Fairview Robbery Victim

A construction worker from North Bergen who'd previously been accused of hiding a gun used to kill a Fairview man is now charged with felony murder by authorities who say he actually supplied the murder weapon.

Dylan E. Rodriguez, 21, lied on the stand in the murder trial of Lexie Burke, the alleged mastermind of an armed robbery that left David Duque-Soto dead, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday.

Burke, of Jersey City, ended up taking a deal from prosecutors during the trial, pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter, among other counts.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, drew scrutiny after testifying in a Hackensack courtroom that he tried to convince Burke and two of their companions not to rob Duque-Soto, 23, who was shot and killed during the June 2019 holdup at his Fourth Street apartment.

Major Crimes Unit detectives determined that Rodriguez "perjured himself, specifically by providing false information during the trial," Musella said.

It turns out he actually "provided a handgun that was utilized during the murder of David Duque-Soto," the prosecutor said.

It was unclear why that discovery suddenly came to light three years later, after a trial was mounted and Burke pleaded out.

Rodriguez -- who lives on 74th Street east of Park Avenue -- originally was charged with hindering apprehension and illegal drug and weapons possession. A judge ordered him released in July 2019.

Rodriguez was arrested by Musella's detectives early last week. He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with felony murder, hindering apprehension, perjury, tampering with evidence and weapons possession.

Two other North Bergen men -- Raul Torres and David Martinez -- are scheduled to go to trial for Duque-Soto's killing in September.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.