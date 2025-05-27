Man Sexually Assaulted Teen For Months In Edgewater: Prosecutor

Deandre J. Nunez, of Edgewater, sexually assaulted and endangered a child between the ages of 13 and 16 multiple times from November 2024 and May 2025, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Nunez was arrested on Thursday, May 22 in Edgewater and charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Musella said following an investigation.

He was lodged in the county jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court.

