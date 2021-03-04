WATCH: Bergen County Teen Carolina Rial Wows 'The Voice' Judges

New Jersey teen Carolina Rial garnered national accolades for her blind audition on NBC's "The Voice."

Less than 30 seconds into Sam Smith's "Stay With Me," judges Nick Jonas and John Legend hit their buttons -- turning to see the Ridgefield (Bergen County) girl.

The 17-year-old got a standing ovation from Jonas, a Bergen County native, himself.

"That's the kind of voice I feel like this show's all about," Jonas said. "The fact that you're from Jersey is making me so happy."

Legend opined Rial's had exquisite range and insane control

Sussex County's Danielle Escobar, known musically as Yellsmiles, also appeared in this season's blind auditions.

Carolina Rial performs "Stay with Me" during The Voice Blind Auditions. The Voice

"Last night was surreal and it feels like I still haven’t woken up from this dream," Rial wrote on Instagram.

"Sometimes life could be so crazy and take you on the wildest rides to get you where you need to be. This is where deep down, I one day knew I needed to be. And I wouldn’t have done it without any of you. "

Rial ultimately chose Legend -- an EGOT winner -- as her coach.

