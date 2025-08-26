Judge Orders Construction Stop On Edgewater Tower That Lawsuit Says Blocks NYC Views

On Monday, Aug. 18, Superior Court Judge Gregg Padovano issued a temporary restraining order blocking work at 440 River Road, where developer North Star Partners Associates is building a massive mixed-use complex with a hotel, office space, and condominium units. The order will remain in place until the next court hearing.

The legal freeze follows a lawsuit by neighboring Cliffside Park, which says the building has swelled to 16 stories, nearly 19 feet higher than the borough’s 14-story, 150-foot cap, without public notice or the necessary variances. Court papers also claim the developer needs approval for pools, restaurants, and bars they are planning to build at the site.

Cliffside Park officials argue the oversized project is stealing residents’ views of the Hudson River and New York City skyline.

The property is owned by North Star, formerly under the sole control of Fred Daibes, a former real estate mogul who is serving a seven-year federal sentence for bribery and corruption in a scheme involving former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, as reported by NJ Advance Media.

Named in the suit are the Borough of Edgewater, construction official Gary Ippolito, former construction official John Candelmo, the Edgewater Building Department, and North Star Plaza Associates, a revoked New Jersey limited liability company, along with several unnamed individuals believed to have ownership or equity stakes in the developer.

Daily Voice has reached out to North Star, Cliffside Park, and Edgewater for comment.

