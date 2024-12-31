Police say the 44-year-old musician and media personality was caught on camera standing completely naked outside a neighbor’s apartment in Edgewater on the morning of December 4, 2024.

Edgewater Police Chief Donald A. Martin confirmed that officers were called to the apartment complex at 7:21 a.m. after a resident reported spotting the unclothed man at their door. The caller recognized Budden as their neighbor, Joseph Budden Jr., police said.

The incident, captured on the resident’s doorbell camera, reportedly showed Budden, who shares episodes of his podcast on YouTube, attempting to enter a code into the neighbor’s keypad multiple times before retreating to his own apartment across the hall.

Adding fuel to the controversy, Budden allegedly claimed he was kicked out of his own apartment for filming episodes of his popular podcast, which he said was a violation of town bylaws.

Known for his unfiltered takes and chart-topping hit from 2003, Budden has built a massive platform as a podcaster and cultural commentator. However, this latest incident has drawn criticism and raised questions about his behavior.

Following an investigation, Budden was charged with lewdness, a disorderly persons offense under New Jersey law.

The incident is yet another twist in Budden’s often headline-grabbing career, leaving fans and critics alike wondering about the full story behind the shocking footage.

