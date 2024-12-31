Jack's Lobster Shack In Edgewater Closing After 9-Year Run Citing Rising Costs

The restaurant at 1040 River Road in Edgewater announced its closure on Dec. 31, in a local Facebook group. A recorded message on the restaurant’s answering service confirmed the news.

“Due to the price increases of literally everything that it takes to be in business today, we tried very hard to keep it going, but it became impossible to compete with higher prices,” the message read.

Jack’s Lobster Shack had long been a beloved staple in the area, earning a 4.5-star rating on Google, three stars from The Bergen Record, and a “very good” review from The New York Times. Despite the challenges, the restaurant prided itself on delivering quality seafood and being a standout in a competitive industry.

“We are very proud to have lasted nine years when other seafood locations in town closed,” the message continued. “Please always support local businesses because without you, the mom-and-pop businesses cannot survive.”

The owners expressed gratitude to their loyal patrons and urged the community to continue supporting small businesses to help them compete with larger corporations.

While Jack’s Lobster Shack bids farewell, its legacy as a cherished local eatery will remain.

