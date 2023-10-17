Overcast 50°

Halal Smash Burger Joint Opens In Edgewater

At one new burger joint in Bergen County, the burgers are about to get wrecked.

Double son of a bun from Bun N Done. Photo Credit: bunndone Instagram
Sam Barron

Bun 'N' Done, a smash burger restaurant, recently opened on River Road in Edgewater. 

The halal restaurant smashes the ground beef with a spatula, locking in the the flavor.

Burger offerings include "Son of a Bun," which comes with grilled onions, American cheese, pickles and house sauce and "Smokin' Bunz,", a double patty with grilled onions, mushrooms, American cheese and BBQ sauce.

Bun 'N' Done also offers fries, milkshakes and vanilla ice cream.

It is located at 1030 River Road in Edgewater.

