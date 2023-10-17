Halal Smash Burger Joint Opens In Edgewater

Bun 'N' Done, a smash burger restaurant, recently opened on River Road in Edgewater.

The halal restaurant smashes the ground beef with a spatula, locking in the the flavor.

Burger offerings include "Son of a Bun," which comes with grilled onions, American cheese, pickles and house sauce and "Smokin' Bunz,", a double patty with grilled onions, mushrooms, American cheese and BBQ sauce.

Bun 'N' Done also offers fries, milkshakes and vanilla ice cream.

It is located at 1030 River Road in Edgewater.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cliffside Park-Edgewater and receive free news updates.