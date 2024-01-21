Fair 24°

Firefighters Battle Frigid Temps To Douse Ridgefield Blaze

Ridgefield firefighters conquered frigid temperatures to quickly snuff a weekend blaze.

"They made a great stop," said a mutual aid provider at the Jan. 20 fire at 392 Shaler Boulevard in Ridgefield. "It could have been a lot worse, but because of their quick response they were able to knock it down quick."

Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
The two-alarm electrical fire ignited in an attic vent at the single-family Shaler Boulevard home at Lancaster Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, responders said.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Cliffside Park, Fairview, Leonia and Palisades Park, as well as borough police and EMS.

No injuries were reported.

Jo Fehl took the photos and contributed to this story.

