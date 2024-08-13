A Few Clouds 77°

SHARE

Fairview SWAT Standoff Ends In Rutherford Man's Arrest, Police Say

A SWAT standoff in Fairview ended in the arrest of a Rutherford man in the early-morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 13, police said.

Jonathan Fauret.

Jonathan Fauret.

 Photo Credit: Fairview PD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Fairview police received an anonymous call just before 1 a.m. saying someone was trying to kill her, Fairview's deputy police chief John Pierotti said. 

Officers on scene on Franklin Avenue encountered an uncooperative female in the backyard with possible injuries, the deputy chief said. The female was not allowing officers inside of the house and said that her boyfriend was still inside.

The boyfriend, later identified as Jonathan Fauret, 35, of Rutherford, was refusing officers' commands to exit the home, Pierotti said. 

The area was secured and Fauret was eventually found hiding under a stairwell in an illegal basement apartment, police said. 

After initially providing false information, Fauret was charged with obstructing criminal investigation and hindering apprehension by giving false information. He was taken to the Bergen County Jail. 

Officers from Fairview, Cliffside Park, and Palisades Park responded, as did the Bergen County Sheriff's Department and the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team.

to follow Daily Voice Cliffside Park-Edgewater and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE