Fairview Pre-Teen Sexually Assaulted By Guatemalan National From North Bergen: Prosecutor

Angel Chavix, who works as a construction framer, became the subject of an investigation after the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office contacted their counterparts in late July, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives from his Special Victims Unit determined that Chavix “sexually assaulted a child who was under the age of 13 on one occasion in Fairview,” the prosecutor said.

The 5-foot-3-inch, 160-pound Chavix was charged with sexual assault of a minor and child endangerment through sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident on July 1, records show.

He has remained held in the Bergen County Jail since his arrest last Friday, Aug. 11.

Musella thanked the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fairview Police Department for their assistance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cliffside Park-Edgewater and receive free news updates.