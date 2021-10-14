Contact Us
Cliffside Park-Edgewater Daily Voice serves Bogota, Cliffside Park & Edgewater
Return to your home site

Menu

Cliffside Park-Edgewater Daily Voice serves Bogota, Cliffside Park & Edgewater

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Stabbing Victim, 73, Staggers Into Hawthorne Police HQ, Accused Assailant Quickly Caught
Events

Ridgefield's Finest, Bravest Team Up To Raise Money For Breast Cancer Research, Awareness

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ridgefield responders
Ridgefield responders Photo Credit: Ridgefield PBA Local 330

Ridgefield police and firefighters responded in full force, smashing homers and snagging flies, in a charity softball game to raise funds for breast cancer awareness and research.

Members donned customized T-shirts that were sold to boost the fundraising effort.

The fire department and PBA Local 330 teamed up with the Ridgefield Athletic Organization to donate more than $2,750 to the Hackensack Meridian Health Theurer Cancer Center.

The borough's bravest brought the heat, but Ridgefield's finest outscored the smoke eaters, 11-8, in the game hosted by the Community Policing Unit.

“All those who attended had a great time watching their first responders battle it out to support a noble cause," Community Policing Officer Ali Huda said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cliffside Park-Edgewater Daily Voice!

Serves Bogota, Cliffside Park & Edgewater

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.