Mostly Cloudy 65°

SHARE

Edgewater Man Caught With Loaded Gun After Prior Lewdness Arrest: Police

An Edgewater man is back in trouble with the law, this time on weapons charges — just months after he was arrested for lewdness, authorities said.

John Perry

John Perry

 Photo Credit: Edgewater PD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

On Monday, Aug. 11, around 3:15 p.m., Edgewater police joined Secaucus officers for an administrative search warrant, Chief Donald Martin said. Inside, officers found a loaded Derringer revolver, Martin said.

The gun should never have been there, police said. An investigation showed that 65-year-old John Perry was banned from owning weapons because of a 1995 indictable conviction. He was charged with “Certain Persons Not To Have Weapons,” “Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes,” and “Unlawful Possession of Weapons-Handgun Without a Permit,” Martin said.

Judge Choi found probable cause for the charges. Perry was processed and taken to the Bergen County Jail, where he’s waiting for his first court appearance, police said.

Back in May, Perry was arrested after police say he exposed himself in the parking lot of an outdoor mall. He was charged with lewdness and cited for urinating in public, Martin said.

to follow Daily Voice Cliffside Park-Edgewater and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE