Edgewater Man Caught With Loaded Gun After Prior Lewdness Arrest: Police

On Monday, Aug. 11, around 3:15 p.m., Edgewater police joined Secaucus officers for an administrative search warrant, Chief Donald Martin said. Inside, officers found a loaded Derringer revolver, Martin said.

The gun should never have been there, police said. An investigation showed that 65-year-old John Perry was banned from owning weapons because of a 1995 indictable conviction. He was charged with “Certain Persons Not To Have Weapons,” “Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes,” and “Unlawful Possession of Weapons-Handgun Without a Permit,” Martin said.

Judge Choi found probable cause for the charges. Perry was processed and taken to the Bergen County Jail, where he’s waiting for his first court appearance, police said.

Back in May, Perry was arrested after police say he exposed himself in the parking lot of an outdoor mall. He was charged with lewdness and cited for urinating in public, Martin said.

