The man appears to have tried to pass a landscaping truck while heading west on Fairview Avenue when he was struck by an eastbound motorist around 7:40 a.m., Deputy Chief John Pierotti said.

He was rushed to HMH Hackensack University Medical Center with head trauma, Pierotti said.

The crash remains under investigation.

