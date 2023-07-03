Drunken Man With .327 BAC Puts Fist Through Restaurant Window, Bleeds On Cliffside Police

Marcus Camargo Machado, a 39-year-old Brazilian national who lives in Palisades Park, recorded a staggering .327 blood-alcohol level, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

Machado also told EMS workers that he’s HIV positive, forcing bloodwork at Palisade Medical Center in North Bergen that found he isn’t, the deputy chief said.

Machado was angry about something when he shattered the window at La Estancia at the corner of Palisade and Walker avenues shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2, Capano said.

Responding officers found him lying on the sidewalk outside a high-rise across the street.

Machado was “highly intoxicated and bleeding profusely” from his arm, Capano said.

He became irate and tangled with the offices as they struggled to get him onto a stretcher and into an ambulance, the deputy chief said.

The officers had to wash up and have their uniforms bagged for cleaning after the bloody struggle, Capano said.

The same went for a plainclothes detective who also had to have his sneakers bagged, he said.

Machado was treated at Palisades Medical and released around 6 a.m. Monday.

He was taken to Cliffside Park police headquarters, where he was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Machado was sent to the Bergen County Jail – only to have a judge release him hours later, denying ICE an opportunity to seek a detainer to determine his residency status.

