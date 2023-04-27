Construction Worker Living In Cliffside Park Busted For Child Porn

Valter M. Garcia Cordova, a 39-year-old Ecuadorian national, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Thursday, April 27.

He’d been arrested a day earlier, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said, by members of his Cyber Crimes Unit who’d conducted a court-approved search of Cordova’s Longview Avenue home off Edgewater Road.

Cordova “used the Internet to view, download and possess items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

He's charged with possession of child pornography and was awaiting a first appearance before a judge in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella, meanwhile, thanked Cliffside Park police for their assistance, as well as the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, along with police from Paramus, Washington Township and Lyndhurst who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

