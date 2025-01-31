Cliffside Park EMT Destroyed Patient Care Records: Prosecutor

Darren E. Jacobs, 20, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 30, in Paramus following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Chief Matthew Finck, according to Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Officials said the investigation began on Nov. 22, 2024, when the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Confidential Investigations Unit received information about the destruction of reports and charts related to medical calls for service in Cliffside Park.

Investigators determined that between September and November 2024, Jacobs, who was employed as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for Cliffside Park Emergency Medical Services, destroyed multiple patient care medical records, Musella said.

Jacobs was charged with fourth-degree purposeful destruction, alteration, or falsification of a medical patient record. He was released pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

