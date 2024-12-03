Fair 36°

Child Sexually Assaulted By Ridgefield Man: Prosecutor

A 23-year-old Bergen County man is accused of sexually assaulting a child, authorities said.

Seeun Jang.

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Seeun Jang, of Ridgefield, is believed to have sexually assaulted the child multiple times in the borough when they were less than 16 years old, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Jang was arrested Monday, Dec. 2, following an investigation launched on Nov. 25, and was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He was transported to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

