Child Porn Raid Turns Up Prepubescent Images At 63-Year-Old Edgewater Man's Home: Prosecutor

James T. Reilly, of Edgewater, used the Internet to view, download, possess, distribute, and share items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The findings were announced following a raid of Reilly's home Wednesday, April 23, the prosecutor said. Reilly was arrested in Paramus and charged with second-degree distribution of child pornography and third-degree possession of child pornography.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

